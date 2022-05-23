Malawi Police Women Network reaches out to couple with 11 kids

Malawi Police Women Network on Saturday donated assorted food items and blankets worth K210,000 to parents who were struggling to take care of their 11 children due to financial constraints in Traditional Authority Mkoola in Machinga District.

The couple, Richard Nkhoma, 43, and Marita John, 37, got married in 2003 and gave birth to 6 sets of twins (12 children) between 2004 and 2020.

Unfortunately, one of the children (last set of twins) died last week.

The family received 9 new blankets, 2 bags of maize, 10kgs of salt, 1 bale of sugar, 50kgs of maize flour, 1 carton of U-fresh soap and 50 packets of soya pieces.

Led by its Chairperson Jessie Nyirongo Assistant Commissioner of Police, the grouping donated the items with funds contributed by the female law enforcers themselves.

The MPS women also visited the couple in order to counsel and sensitive them to consider seeking medical contraceptive procedures.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the Chairperson alluded that the grouping was touched and thought it wise to support the family after they came across a video clip which went viral on social media created by the Traditional Authority Mkoola himself seeking support from the general public on behalf of the couple.

She added that supporting members of the public will enhance relationship between them and members of the community and charity work is one of the activities by the network.

Coordinator for the grouping Senior Superintendent Ellen Damson who is also a Chief Nursing Officer based at National Police Headquarters Dispensary advised the couple to consider contraceptives to avoid risking the life of the mother.

Damson also advised the father who is a fisherman to find more ways of taking care of the children to ensure they are well cared for.

“Gone are the days when mothers used to have more children, you need to reconsider continuing having more kids” Damson advised.

Speaking on the same, Paramount Chief Kawinga commended the MPS female officers for the aid and described it as timely.

He further said that the family is in need of more resources and counselling and the grouping has really shot them in the arm, proving the existence of the cordial relationship between police and members of the community.

Kawinga, however, advised the couple not to sell the donated items and to send the children to school for them to become responsible citizens.

Taking advantage of the setting, the female officers also organized an awareness meeting at M’dyale Community Ground in the same area.

The female cops advocated against mob justice, child marriages, early pregnancies, human trafficking and GBV related issues.

The mothers were advised not to conceal matters of sexual violence even when the perpetrators are relatives especially stepfathers. They were also urged to protect their girl child and stop conniving with their husbands to be sleeping with stepdaughters in the name of saving their marriages.

Traditional Authority Mkoola and officer ln-charge for Machinga Police Station Mr Owen Maganga Deputy Commissioner of Police were also present at the function.

Malawi Police Brass Band spiced up the occasion and female officers from Eastern chapter who represented all female officers in the country marched in beautiful parade at the function.