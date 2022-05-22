Two nabbed for duping 300 youths out of K3 million

Police at Kawale in Lilongwe are keeping in custody Rose Mbiri, 44, and Zakeyo Sambo aged 39 for allegedly duping 300 youths out of K3 million in an employment scam.

Police say two posed as Secretary and Human Resources Manager (HRM) respectively for a bogus company called “First Plan Investment Promotion Agency”.

It is on record that the said company placed an advert in a certain newspaper on May 1, 2022 about a vacancy on data collectors and the same was advertised in different media platforms.

The company promised shortlisted youths of a short training session and later full employment as data collectors.

Many youths flocked to their offices at Kawale 2 and Kauma to try their luck only to be told to pay a K10,000 registration fee of which many responded positively.

Between May 4 to 19, 2022, 300 youths were on record to have registered and paid the registration fee, but were not deployed in the places as promised.

Some victims, became suspicious of the deal and immediately reported to police. On May 20,2022 police women on Basadi operation arrested the two who revealed that the founder of the company is Kuliya Laice and is taking care of every transaction.

Further investigations have revealed that Laice bolted upon getting wind of the arrest of his workers.

Mbiri hails from Njonja village, Traditional Authority Kachere in Dedza while Sambo comes from Fikira village, Traditional Authority Mlumbe in Zomba District.