Salon operator wins MK100m in Premier Bet’s Aviator

Mercy Phiri aged 22 has won K100 million after spending MK500 in the newly introduced Premier Bet Aviator which is played online.

The Lilongwe based woman placed two separate tickets for MK 220 and MK280 and walked away smiling after the two tickets won MK50 million each, becoming an instant millionaire.

And reacting to the news, an excited Phiri vowed to continue placing bets.

“I am very happy with this. I have been placing bets for quite some time but I wasn’t lucky but today, the gods have smiled at me by winning MK100 million from the two tickets.

“I will continue placing bets because as you can see, I have won big and who knows, may be I might win again so this won’t stop me from betting,” she said.

She then revealed her plans for the money she has won.

“I will invest this money on houses and I will make sure to provide my child with good education and will invest some in a business. I am a salon operator and this amount will boost this business of mine to take it to another level,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of Premier Bet, Area Manager for Central Region Dan Fatch expressed his delight to have produced a big winner in the newly launched online betting game.

“Very excited with this news of having a big winner ever since we introduced this Aviator online game and as Premier Bet, we are very delighted with this news. This game is good for our customers because within the shortest period, you can place a bet and win something big like Mercy but they should gamble responsibly,” he said.

During the function, Malawi Gaming Board was represented by Chief Executive Officer Rachel Mijiga.

Last week, kondwani Khusa, another Lilongwe resident, became an instant millionaire after winning K24 million in Premier Bet’s Jackpot 13 Wednesday.

Khusa made it as Jackpot 13’s biggest winner in the country after spending only K480 in correctly predicting 13 games.

Phiri hails from village headman Namwalisiyo in the Traditional Authority Makata in Blantyre but she is currently residing in Area 23.