DPP demands Chakwera to resign

The former rulling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has demanded President Lazarus Chakwera to step down, saying Chakwera and the Tonse Alliance have failed to honour their campaign promises and to address the rising cost of basic commodities.

Speaking to a mammoth cloud that gathered at Balaka Primary School ground on Sunday, DPP vice president for the eastern region, Bright Msaka, said Malawians have lost confidence in the Tonse-led government and Chakwera must resign to pave way for others to solve the current economic woes Malawi is going through.

Msaka said Chakwera promised Malawians heaven on earth but looking at the pain and sufferings people are going through it is better that he should leave the space for others.

Speaking in an interview, Shadreck Namalomba who is the spokesperson for the former Malawi leader Arthur Peter Mutharika echoed Msaka’s sentiments that the Tonse-led government should go because it is clueless on how to tackle various challenges the country is facing.

“Lazarus Chakwera has failed Malawians. He has failed to honour even a single promise that he made as we were going towards the 2020 elections. What he has managed to do so far is just to destroy the good policies that the former Mutharika led adminstration put in place,” said Namalomba.

The Mangochi south-west lawmaker asked Malawians not to lose hope as the DPP is better placed to solve their problems.

He said: “People should believe in the DPP because as a party we are good at restoring things. We have the solutions to the country’s ailing economy.”

Meanwhile, the party’s National Organising secretary Chimwemwe Chipungu said the DPP has not endorsed the candidature of Mutharika in the 2025 presidential elections.

“The former President is resting and as a party we have not made any decision regarding his candidature. Any decision by the central executive committee of the party will be made in due course.” Chipungu said.

Earlier on, DPP eastern region youth director Steven Bamusi downplayed reports that the party is divided over leadership wrangles citing the presence of party officials who attended the gathering.

Some of the high ranking officials who attended the rally are former First Lady Getrude Mutharika, Everton Chimulirenji, Francis Mphepo, Paul Gadama, Dalitso Kabambe, Ben Phiri, Charles Mchacha, Zeria Chakale and Sheikh Imran Mtenje.

According to Chipungu, the party will hold similar rallies in the southern and eastern regions before embarking on district rallies.

