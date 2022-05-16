Extreme FC targeting Super League promotion

By Ernest Gama

After failing to secure promotion to the Super League last season, Mchinji based side Extreme Football Club is targeting a top finish in the Central Region Chipiku League this season.

The Mchinji giants have 15 points from the five games which they have played so far in Group A of the league.

On Saturday, Extreme beat Play Football Malawi 2-0 at their home yard ground at Dimba Stadium in Mchinji.

Beston Jimu scored two goals which separated the two teams and helped Extreme to gain three points.

Extreme team manager Fred Kandulu said the team is ready to finish on position one and secure a place in Malawi’s elite league.

“We take each game seriously and our mission is to finish on position one and at the same time to secure a place in TNM super league,” he said.

Extreme have so far beaten LUANAR, Play Football Malawi, Nkanda Youth, Dedza Young Soccer and Kasungu Police.

The Mchinji based side last year failed to secure a place in the TNM Super League after finishing second, behind Dedza Dynamos.