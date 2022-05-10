Government spending K1 billion on 800 metres stretch in Zomba

Government through the Zomba City Council is spending K1.3 billion on expanding an 800 metre stretch on the Namiwawa road to dual carriageway.

The project which has since started is being handled by CAS Civil Contractors.

The company has 150 days to do the works which when completed are expected to ease traffic in the city.

However, some Malawians have expressed concern over the cost of the project.

“I am sure one doesn’t need to be an Engineer to understand this thing but the cost is way too higher as compared to the 800 meter road,” said Chris Lazarus Kayamba, commenting on a Facebook post about the road.

Patience Kadango said: “A first grade standard 1 kilometer Road cost 1 million dollars with a 50 years guarantee , now this is 800 mitre Road , and an upgrade on that matter you mean K1.3 Billion ????”s

But some social media users defended the amount saying it means the road will be durable.

Zomba City Council is also constructing two other roads namely Kalimbuka and Sikinala Sojoja.

Speaking about the roads last month, Zomba City Mayor, Councilor Davie Maunde, said the three roads will transform Zomba into a good looking city, anticipating that the roads will also improve mobility for road users.

He added that the projects involve compensating people whose buildings will be demolished to pave way for the roads.