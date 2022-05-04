Is that Will Smith? Chris Rock asks Dave Chappelle

One of world’s renowned comedians Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage last night during a Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The attacker tackled the comedian to the floor with the infamous WWE ‘Spear move’, sending the comedian in the air.

“I’ve been doing this 35 years. I just stomped a [person] backstage. I’ve always wanted to do that”, said Chappelle after returning on stage following the attack.

Chris Rock who went on stage to check on Chappelle made light of the attack by asking, “Is that Will Smith?”

Rock was slapped on stage by Will Smith at the Oscars in March.

The Hollywood Bowl refused to comment, saying the incident was “an active investigation”.