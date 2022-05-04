No more wandering around: Mukuru takes over Wanderers

Mighty Wanderers will have their name changed to Mighty Mukuru Wanderers after securing a multimillion sponsorship from Mukuru, an international mobile money transfer company.

Wanderers board’s secretary Humphreys Mvula confirmed on Wednesday morning to the press that they will reveal exact amount of the sponsorship and other pertinent information during the launch of the sponsorship in the coming days.

In a statement , Mukuru has indicated that the deal has been agreed in consultation with Malawi’s football governing body Football Association of Malawi.

The Lali Lubani side has been struggling financially since parting ways with Be Forward, a Japan based second hand cars dealing company.

The coming of the sponsorship is likely to boost a morale for Wanderers which a couple of months ago its supporters were asking a business mogul Thom Mpinganjira of FDH Bank to take over the ownership of the club.

Currently , Nomads are on fourth position on the log table of TNM super league with 12 points , 10 points adrift league leaders, Blue Eagles as battle for top eight finish in this first round continues in order to play in the Airtel Top 8 Cup.