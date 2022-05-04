Fazili, Mpinganjira fired as Marinica names backroom staff

Flames Africa Cup of Nations qualifying technical panel has been fired by new head coach Marian Mario Marinica who has named his own backroom staff ahead of the forthcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

On Wednesday, Marinica name a 27-man local provisional squad for back to back qualifying games against Ethiopia and Guinea later this month.

During the ceremony, the Romanian, who initially came to Malawi as the Technical Director, also announced his backroom staff which has excluded all the members that worked with Meck Mwase during the qualifying campaign for the just ended 2021 Afcon finals in Cameroun.

Lovemore Fazili, Bob Mpinganjira, Swadick Sanudi and Clemment Kafwafwa have all been fired by Marinica.

Marinica has brought in eleven members as his backroom staff, including a data analyst who will also perform the role of a Pyschologist in the team.

The Romanian will have two assistants in Patrick Mabedi and Franco Ndawa. Clwyd Jones is the team’s Assistant/Sport Psychologist and a Data Analyst.

Marinica has also named Major Rogers Mhango as an Assistant Technical Support Manager, with Victor Mphande replacing Sanudi as the Goalkeeper’ trainer.

Gift Ligomeka and Chikondi Mandalasi are Team Doctor and Physiotherapist respectively.

Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves head coach Enos Chatama and Silver Strikers second assistant coach Peter Mgangira have been roped in as Understudy Coaches while Lawrence Waya will be an intern Data Analyst.

James Sangala is back in the technical panel as the Technical Support Manager.

Meanwhile, Marinica has included seven new faces to his local squad in readiness for the two games.

Kamuzu Barracks’ Zeliat Nkhoma, Karonga United’s Mphatso Kamanga, Ekwendeni Hammers’s Chawanangwa Gumbo, Mighty Tigers’s Frank Chikufenji, Nyasa Big Bullets’ Anthony Mfune and Mzuzu Warriors’ Kelvin Kadzinje have all been included to the provisional squad which will start camping on Monday next week.

Surprisingly, Marinica has dropped Blue Eagles in form goalkeeper Brighton Munthali but has recalled veteran striker Chiukepo Msowoya who last played for the team about five years ago.

Below is the full list of local players to go into camp on Monday:

Here is the Malawi national football team provisional squad that coach Mario Marinica has named.

Goalkeepers

Ernest Kakhobwe

Clever Nkungula

Charles Thom

Defenders

Stanley Sanudi

Paul Ndhlovu

Blessings Mpokera

Alick Lungu

Mark Fodya

Kelvin Kadzinje

Gomezgani Chirwa

Frank Chikufenji

Hadji Wali

Precious Sambani

Patrick Banda

Midfielders

Chimwemwe Idana

Yamikani Chester

Schumacher Kuwali

Micium Mhone

Chikoti Chirwa

Innocent Msowoya

Chawanangwa Gumbo

Strikers

Stain Davie

Anthony Mfune

Mphatso Kamanga

Gaddie Chirwa

Chiukepo Msowoya

Zeliat Nkhoma

Technical Panel

Mario Marinica – Head of Technical Panel

Patrick Mabedi – Assistant

Franco Ndawa – Assistant

Clwyd Jones – Assistant/Sport Psychologist/ Data Analyst

James Sangala – Technical Support Manager

Major Rogers Mhango – Assistant Technical Support Manager

Victor Mphande – Goalkeepers trainer

Gift Ligomeka – Team Doctor

Chikondi Mandalasi – Physiotherapist

Peter Mgangira – Understudy Coach

Enos Chatama – Understudy coach

Lawrence Waya – Internal Data Analyst.