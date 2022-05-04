Cholera: 100 cases, five deaths recorded in Malawi

The Ministry of Health says Malawi has recorded 100 Cholera cases and five deaths since February this year.

This is according to a statement released by the Ministry today.

So far five districts have been affected, namely Blantyre, Nsanje, Neno, Chikwawa and Machinga.

The first case in Malawi was reported at Machinga District Hospital on 28th February 2022 but was a resident of Balaka District.

Then on 14th March 2022, the next case was reported at Nsanje District Hospital.

Although the disease is dangerous and can spread and kill a lot of people quickly if proper preventive and control measures are not followed, no person is supposed to die if we act quickly in a person showing signs and symptoms of the disease.

Symptoms of Cholera can be mild, or severe. Severe symptoms can include watery diarrhea, vomiting, and leg cramps. In such cases, rapid loss of body fluids can lead to dehydration and shock. Without treatment, death can occur within hours.

Dehydration can be rapid, so fluid replacement is essential. If you have oral rehydration solution (ORS), start taking it immediately, it can save a life. Continue to drink ORS at home and while traveling to get medical treatment. If an infant has watery diarrhea, continue breastfeeding.

If a person think they or a member of your family might have Cholera, they are advised seek medical attention immediately.

“A person can get cholera by drinking water or eating food contaminated with Cholera bacteria. The disease can spread rapidly in areas with inadequate treatment of sewage and drinking water,” the Ministry said.