Woman arrested for biting husband’s ‘girlfriend’ in Ntchisi

Police at Malomo in Ntchisi district have arrested 23-year-old Funny Katela for allegedly assaulting a woman whom she suspected to be a girlfriend to her husband after she caught the two blowing kisses at each other at a bottlestore.

According to Ntchisi Police Spokesperson Sergeant Yohane Tasowana, the incident occurred on the night of April 30 2022 within Malomo trading centre.

Katela became suspicious of her husband’s movement hence she decided to make a follow up. She then found her husband with a woman at a certain bottle store.

Upon seeing Katela, the girlfriend bolted from the scene, prompting Katela to run after her.

A fierce fight ensued between the two which ended up into Katela biting her rival.

The victim was left with deep cuts and she reported her ordeal to Malomo Police Unit, which led to the arrest of her assailant.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer the charge of unlawful wounding.

Katela hails from Chikowa village, in the area of Traditional Authority Chilooko in Ntchisi district.