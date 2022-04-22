Concerned Citizens demand release of SADC summit financial report

Concerned Citizens of Malawi have given Ministry of Foreign Affairs seven days to release a report on how it spent over K1 billion allocated for the 41st SADC summit of Heads of States and Government held at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe last year.

In a statement signed by Chairperson for the grouping Oliver Nakoma, the grouping said it will hold vigils on 28th April, 2022 at the offices of Foreign Affairs in Lilongwe until the report on the expenses is released.

“The holding of the vigils at Ministry of Foreign Affairs offices will be one of the way to demand transparency and accountability if they fail to provide accounts for the expenses within the given time,” the grouping said.

The grouping in the statement has also demanded that government should procure CT Scanning Machine and fix as a matter of urgency a CT Scanning Machine at Kamuzu Central Hospital which got broken some years ago but needs K50 million to be fixed.

In addition to that, they have condemned ADMARC for procuring a K107 million vehicle for its Chief Executive Officer saying the appointing authority should fire the board for poor decision making with immediate effect.

The concerned citizens have also bashed President Lazarus Chakwera for his “unnecessary trips” which they say are crippling the national economy which continues to burden Malawians who are already struggling.

“President Chakwera and Vice President Chilima have chosen to be road leaders, travelling to Thyolo, Zomba, Mangochi, Ntcheu Dedza and Dowa just to see how groundnuts are faring, blowing huge sums of money in the process,” reads part of the press release.

Recently, the grouping held demonstrations in Blantyre where among other things they called on President Chakwera to either resign or call for a referendum.