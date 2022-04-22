Immigration arrests 140 immigrants, two Malawians in Mzimba

The Department of Immigration in the Northern Region and the Malawi Police Service have arrested 133 Ethiopians, 6 Bangladeshi nationals and one Pakistani national for entering Malawi illegally.

The law enforcers have also arrested two Malawians who were helping the immigrants to enter into the country illegally.

In the early hours of today, 22 April, 2022, the security officers were on patrol tracking illegal immigrants. They intercepted the vehicle carrying illegal immigrants using unchartered route around Kafukule area in Mzimba.

The suspects were found hiding inside a van of a 10 tonner lorry, yellow in colour bearing registration number DA 7650.

The lorry was coming from Karonga district and heading to Lilongwe with all suspected illegal immigrants on board.

The driver of the lorry upon noticing that security officers were following him, decided not to stop but he was later arrested.

During the arrest, it was discovered that all the 140 immigrants do not have passports and did not present themselves to immigration officers to legalise their entry.

Additionally, the driver of the vehicle Lovemore Banda, 42, from Malindima village in the area of Traditional Authority Sitolo in Machinga and his assistant Edward Chitsime, 45, from Tumbi village in the area of Traditional Authority Kayembe in Dowa were also arrested for helping the foreigners to enter the country illegally.

The 10 tonner lorry which was used to ferry the suspected illegal immigrants has been impounded.

Meanwhile, all the suspects are currently under police custody awaiting to answer charges of illegal entry contrary to section 21 subsection 1 of the Malawi Immigration Act while the two Malawians will answer the offence of aiding and abetting illegal immigrants to enter the country contrary to 36 of immigration Act.