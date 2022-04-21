Top Greece Super League Predictions

Check out the best Greece Super League predictions from experts

Hence, to become an expert at betting on this league, you have to become familiar with the division – knowing the best teams, worst teams, best betting markets to choose from, and so on. Also, it would help if you understood how the Greece Super League works.

Now, this article will serve as a guide in your journey to becoming a successful Greece Super League bettor.

Greece Super League Season Preview

How is Greek football run? What is Greece Super League?

The Greece Super League, established in 2006, is the top tier football league in Greece, replacing Alpha Ethniki as the highest division in the country. Based on their performance in European tournaments over the previous five years, they are placed 19th in the UEFA league rankings.

The competition’s format is pretty straightforward, with 14 teams competing against each other to play 26 matches. At the end of the regular season, the top six sides head off to contest in a 10-game playoff to pick out a champion and decide the teams to enter the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League.

Down the other end of the standings, the bottom eight clubs will battle for survival to avoid relegation to Super League 2. The Greek Cup winner will earn a Europa Conference League ticket. The Greece Super League runs from August to May.

Interestingly, since its founding, only six teams have secured the Greece Super League title, with Olympiacos FC being the most dominant side – lifting the coveted silverware a whopping 46 times. In fact, the Piraeus-based club are the reigning champions.

Top Teams and Key Players in Greece Super League

Olympiacos FC are the most successful side in the Greece Super League, and this season, are setting the pace atop the standings with 59 points from 23 matches. They have already secured the top spot in the league with three matches left to play.

The likes of PAOK Thessaloniki FC, AEK Athens, Panathinaikos FC, PAS Giannina FC, and OFI FC are also tearing it up in the division. These five clubs currently occupy spots in the playoff qualification places on the log.

Jasmin Kurtic leads the goalscoring charts with 14 goals to his name as he looks to guide his team to a second-place finish. Aosman has been one of the players to make a mark this term with his impressive return of six goals and five assists so far.

Where to find betting odds for the Greek Super League?

Identifying the best betting odds for the Greece Super League can be pretty tricky. With so many sportsbooks available on the internet, choosing specific ones may be difficult. There are some highly respected sites such as Unibet, Bet365, etc.

There are some factors to consider before choosing your Greek league betting odds, and they include:

Registration: Ensure that signing up on the betting site is very easy, quick and straightforward and wouldn’t take more than five minutes.

Payment methods: Check that the sportsbook has various payment options for depositing and withdrawing funds, such as credit or debit card, wire transfer, PayPal, skrill, cryptocurrency, etc.

Bonuses: Make sure to see that your chosen betting site has mouthwatering promotions and bonuses to increase your winnings.

Security: You should go for a sportsbook that offers good security to keep your personal information safe.

Mobile use: Go for a betting platform with a mobile app to allow you to wager on your phone and on the go. This makes your betting experience so much easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

Top Tips and Predictions for Greek Super League

Best Defending Teams

Olympiacos FC are the best defensive team in the Greek Super League, having conceded only 11 goals in 23 matches this season. They have been rock solid at the back, showing strength and resolve to frustrate the attack of opposing sides.

Asteras Tripolis and Aris FC are just behind Olympiacos, with 20 goals allowed so far.

Worst Defending Teams

Atromitos are sporting the worst defensive record in the league, having shipped a whopping 41 goals this term. Volos and Apollon have conceded 40 and 39 goals, respectively.

Best Attacking Teams

Unexpectedly, PAOK are ahead of Olympiacos FC in terms of attacking output, with the former registering 46 goals and the latter notching up 39. AEK Athens have also managed 39 strikes.

Worst Attacking Teams

Apollon Smyrni, who are at the basement of the table, have scored only nine goals so far. Lamia and Ionikos have registered 19 and 20 strikes, respectively.

Top Scorers

PAOK’s Jasmin Kurtic is enjoying a prolific campaign with 14 goals to his name. Occupying second and third on the goalscoring chart are Tom van Weert and Sergio Araujo, respectively, with 13 and 10 strikes.

Top Assists

Petros Mandalos has an eye for a pass and leads the charts with nine assists, four clear of German player Aias Aosman.

How to Bet on Greece Super League Picks?

First and foremost, you should choose the best sportsbooks that offer excellent odds, a variety of bet types, suitable payment methods, security, and so on. Thereafter, do your research for football predictions and betting tips to guide your picks.

After these, you should choose the right bet types and wager money you can afford to lose. Then, you can sit back, relax and watch as events unfold. Hopefully, you will be laughing all the way to the bank once all the matches on your bet slip are completed.

What are the Best Betting Markets for Greece Super League?

Full-Time Result: This is the most popular football bet type as you get to choose the full-time result – which of the sides will win or whether it will end in a draw.

Under/Over: Here, you can choose the number of goals to be scored, whether it will be above or below a quoted number.

Correct Score: This is a difficult one to predict, where you get to choose the exact scoreline of the match at full-time.

Other betting markets for the Greece Super League include Football Accumulator, Asian Handicap, Live Betting, Draw No Bet (DNB), Double Chance, Yellow Cards, First Goalscorer, Halftime/Fulltime, etc.