Man pleads guilty to killing over 10 Kabaza operators

A 34-year -old man has admitted in court that he killed more than 10 motorcycle taxi operators in Lilongwe.

The man identified as Blessings has told the High Court in Lilongwe that he was killing the Kabaza operators and stealing their motorcycles.

According to Lifa, he killed some of his victims with his bare hands.

One of his recent victims is Dismus Emmanuel. Lifa hired the victim at Petroda filling station in Lilongwe, saying he was going to collect cement.

When the Kabaza operator was busy organising himself in order to put the bags of cement on the bike, Lifa smashed his head with a heavy metal.

He then buried the victim at the spot and took the motorcycle to Ntcheu to sell it.

Following his guilty plea, High Court Judge Anabel Mtalimanja has convicted Lifa and she has adjourned the murder case for sentencing.

Lifa is being represented by the Legal aid bureau. He hails from Mphulo Village T/A Ganya in Ntcheu.