Youthful artists trained in advocating for increased uptake of contraceptives

Domasi Youth Actions for Change (DYAC) organisation has trained about 20 youths from different youth clubs in advocacy on matters of sexual reproductive health through theatre in the area of traditional authority Malemia in Zomba district.

The training aimed at enhancing capacity of the youths in advocating for increased uptake of contraceptives among young people and enhancing good relationship between people seeking sexual reproductive health services and health personnel.

Speaking in an interview after the training on Wednesday, DYAC’s programmes officer Sophreen Mkwamba said the organisation wants that there should be high uptake of contraceptives so that there should be a decrease in teenage pregnancies.

“We want the message about sexual reproductive health and rights to reach everyone, we expect these youths that they will be performing in their communities in areas such as markets and schools so that we should reach many youths as we can.

“As you know the project would like also address problems that girls and women face after having miscarriages, so there is need to have good relationship between women and girls with the people that treat them in the health facilities,” said Mkwamba.

In her remarks, Zomba district youth officer Kate Mwandira advised the participants that they should be practicing what they learnt so that they should perfect their skills for people to get the messages fully.

“You need to practice these techniques regularly so that you should be stars and help addressing the problems which young people face in relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights,” she said.

On his part, one of the participants Nelson Namonde, applauded DYAC for the training saying it has sharpened their skills as in the past they never differentiated between dramas and theatre development.

He added that they are going to orient their fellows in their respective youth clubs so that their theatre groups should be vibrant in disseminating messages about sexual reproductive health.

DYAC is implementing a six-month project which is phasing out in June this year entitled speak out, amplifying voices for sexual reproductive health and rights targeting traditional authority Malemia in the district.