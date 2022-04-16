National Chess tourney underway in Mzuzu

Chess players from all the three regions of the country have converged in Mzuzu where they are battling out in this year’s National Chess Championship being staged at the Grand Palace Hotel.

The event which is will end on Monday has attracted 12 women players. It is also a selection criterion to choose those to represent Malawi at this year’s Chess World Cup to be staged in Dheli, India.

Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) Chief Arbitrator for 2022 National championship, Gilton Mkumbwa, thanked partners who have sponsored various categories of the competition which is being watched across the world on internet.

“As per trend the championship is held on rotational basis. This year’s event has received overwhelming response from the corporate world supporting various categories of the event. The top-5 players will be identified for qualification to this year’s Dheli, India Chess World Cup. This event is being followed worldwide on Internet,” Mkumbwa said.

One of the players Stanley Mpinganjira expressed disappointment over failure by most female players from the southern region to take part in the competition.

“Beautiful and well organised event in terms of standards, but it is shocking to find out that most women players from the southern region did not turn up due to logistical challenges,” Mpinganjira said.

Mother to a 15-year-old girl, Priyasha Shriyan, who came from Lilongwe to support her daughter commended Chessam saying the environment is very conducive and the organization superb.

“I wish for my daughter should win and represent Malawi at the global championship to be held in India this year,” said Shriyan.

In an interview former president for Chessam, Kezzie Msukwa, who had a 14-year term of office until 2018 and was Secretary General for African Chess Federation hailed the current Chessam leadership for raising the standards of the game in the country.

“I have always been part of this success story in the development of chess in the country. The current leadership is very focused and hardworking hence such a magnificent organised competition showcased in Mzuzu,” said Msukwa who is constitutional commissioner for International Chess Federation.

Last year’s National Chess championship was suspended due to restrictions set by government due to the novel covid-19 global pandemic.

Some of the companies and individuals who have supported this year’s Chess National Championship include: Malawi Revenue Authority, Illovo Sugar Limited, Hector, Mr J Kalua, Mr Shyreen, Impact Research and Grand Palace Hotel.