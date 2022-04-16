Artist Allan Jogi drop single to inspire students

Gospel singer and song writer in the country Allan Jogi has dropped a song titled ‘Mulungu wa nthawi’ aimed at inspiring young people who are pursuing studies in various levels.

Produced at M Studios by Steve Mereka, the story has highlighted some of the situations that one of the Director of Ceremonies (MC) Chris Loka passed through to realise his dream of becoming a journalist and also find his way to Chancellor College. Among others, the song also tells a story how Loka transitioned from being a barber to a journalist.

Speaking in an interview, Allan Jogi said Chris Loka has an inspiring story that can change someone’s way of thinking, more especially young people who are pursuing studies in various levels.

He said after listening to Loka’s story he thought it is wise to do a song and help in motivating others using his God given talent.

“The song has been produced as a tool to inspire and motivate secondary school students to work hard in their academic endeavors if their dreams are to materialize. However, I have used Chris Loka as a practice example because his story is also touching, looking at where he is now, one would think he did not face challenges during his childhood but he did.

“He wrote Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination for four times to find his way to Chanco. He sold Tomatoes, Dry Fish and provided car washing services at Kawale in Lilongwe but still he did not lose hope until he become what he wanted to become in life,” he said.

In a separate interview, Loka thanked Jogi for considering him as an example saying the song will help him to also Share his life story easily.

“Music has every right to be called a universal language, a socially connecting glue and an attention-grabbing megaphone with which messages can be sent out into the world. When you think about it, music carries quite a heavy communicative responsibility on its shoulders and I believe this motivational song will reach necessary corners,” he said.

Loka further urged young people to listen to the song and share so that others can learn one or two things.

He said the song also exalts God for his faithfulness and unwavering love each passing day.

Apart from distributing through social media platforms, the song will be available in various music outlets.