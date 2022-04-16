Kamuzu Barracks shine over Moyale

Kamuzu Barracks have beaten their fellow soldiers Moyale Barracks 2-1 at Civo Stadium in the Tnm Super League.

KB’s Deusi Nkutu opened the scoring in the 31st minute and Kamuzu Barracks had opportunities to double their lead but they failed to utilize them.

In the second half, KB continued attacking and in the 49th minute, Zeliat Nkhoma headed home the ball from a corner kick to give his team a 2 nil lead.

Charles Nkhoma pulled one back from a free kick spot to make it 2-1 in the 56th minute.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Kamuzu Barracks coach Charles Kamanga said he is happy that his plan worked.

“I am happy that what we planned before the game came true. We won the game and bagged maximum points. Yes, Nkutu got injured but it’s like a dedication to our victory today though we are not where we want to be,” said Kamanga.

Prichard Mwansa, Moyale Barracks, coach said it’s another painful moment to the team.

“Yes we played well but the results are not good, it’s very painful again losing against KB, it was very tough we tried to come back but we have lost again,” he said.

Moyale will play TN Stars on Sunday at Kasungu Stadium to wind up their central region tour. The result takes KB to second position with 10 points after playing 5 game.