Afrimax introduces Easter data plans

As internet service providers are making strides to reduce the cost of mobile data, Afrimax has not been left behind having introduced Easter Special 2022 promotion.

Speaking during a media briefing in Blantyre on Wednesday, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Kamar Abass, made the announcement.

According to Abass, the promotion is aimed at providing internet users with cost effective data plans, as one way of uplifting the country’s economic status.

The promotion encompasses three packages depending on people’s needs. The data plans are, AES 1000, AES 20000, and AES 50000.

AES 1000 providers internet users with 10GB of data at K1000, the second data package costs K20, 000 and it comes 20GB bundle and a 4G Mi-fi.

The biggest package AES 50000 costs K50, 000. It comes with a cube and 50GB of data. All packages are valid for 30 days from the date of activation.

The 60-days promotion which has started during the Easter period will reach it’s conclusion late June.

Since Afrimax only provides internet within Blantyre, the Chief Executive Officer assured customers that they will extend their services to other districts.