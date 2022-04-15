MCC launches K200 million waste management fundraising campaign

Mzuzu City Council through its Fundraising Committee on Thursday launched a 6-month K200 million fundraising campaign for Waste Management Infrastructure.

The campaign comes in the wake of the council’s failure to meet the requirement in waste management for city’s population of about 200 000 people.

Chairperson of the fundraising campaign team, Anna Msowoya Keys, said the K200 million will facilitate the procurement of new skip carriers and durable waste bins.

“The purpose is to see the City return to its clean and green status by managing the waste systems efficiently, currently, it has one skip truck which isn’t reliable at all.

“The situation leaves the City fail to collect the wastes on time leaving it piling becoming a danger to people’s lives,” said Keys.

According to the Mzuzu City Mayor, Councillor Gift Desire Nyirenda, the Council is working tirelessly hence the initiative has managed to raise about K35 million.

“We are calling upon the corporate world, well-wishers and residents to contribute towards the initiative, boxes to put in important donations shall be placed in different areas like shops, churches, offices among others,” said Nyirenda.

Former Chief Executive Officer for Coffee Growers Association of Malawi, Harrison Kalua, who presided over the function said every household on average contributes half a kilogram of waste totaling to 1000 tonnes daily hence appealing to everyone to contribute and to remember keep the city clean.

The fundraising campaign is under the theme “Restoring Our Clean and Green City, Our City, Our Responsibility.