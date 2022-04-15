M’mbelwa District Council bans sale of green maize

M’mbelwa District Council has banned the sale of green maize in the council.

District Commissioner Rodney Simwaka announced the ban through a press briefing held at Mzimba boma this week, saying the business of selling fresh, cooked or roasted maize contributes to the theft of maize in the fields.

Simwaka urged residents to strictly observe the ban, saying anyone who want to sell maize in the council must go and get a permit from the council.

The commissioner said before issuing the permit officials from the council will inspect the maize field first.