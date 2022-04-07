Everlasting Life Ministries reaches out to victims of Cyclone Anna and Gombe

By Raphael Likaka

The Everlasting Life Ministries led by its founder Apostle James Chikopa has distributed clothes worth K1.5 million to people who were affected by tropical cyclones Anna and Gombe at Phaloni in Phalombe.

Apostle Chikopa said the Everlasting Life Ministry’s gesture to donate the clothes was based on Christian teaching of love, adding that this was also a reflection of what the ministry preaches on values of love.

“The scripture is not only for the soul, the scripture is also about the body as such our ministry has the obligation to help those in need,” he said, adding that this was the reason his ministry with financial assistance from Forgotten Children Worldwide responded to the plight of those that were affected by the cyclones at Phaloni.

Apostle Chikopa therefore called on churches and Nongovernmental Organisations to also assist the people at Phaloni with assorted items to keep them going.

“I call on churches and organisations to come forward and assist people at Phaloni who are in dire need of humanitarian assistance following destruction of their houses and loss of property,” he added.

Responding to the donation, Lhomwe Paramount Chief, Kaduya commended the Everlasting Life Ministries for responding to the plight of the people at Phaloni who lost most of their property at the hands of cyclones Anna and Gombe.

Kaduya also appealed to government and other humanitarian agencies to assist the people with food saying the people also lost food during the disaster.

“I appeal to government and other agencies to help the people here because the people have none to depend on, their food was destroyed due to floods,” the Paramount Chief added.

Traditional Authority Kasongo said destruction of houses and food damage created a lot of problems at Phaloni hence the need for emergency humanitarian assistance.

He also commended Apostle Chikopa and the Everlasting Life Ministries for the gesture saying: “We thank you Apostle Chikopa and your ministry for donating clothes here.”

Representing the recipients, Mary Misomali also commended the Everlasting Life Ministries for donating towards those affected by the harsh weather conditions saying the clothes will greatly assist the people.

About 450 victims received package of clothes. Apart from donating and distributing clothes, the Everlasting Life Ministries also preached the word of God to the affected community.