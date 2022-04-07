Police arrest man over theft of rifle at Zomba Police Station

A suspected criminal who allegedly broke into Zomba Police Station and stole a rifle and 11 live ammunitions has been arrested in Zomba.

The suspect has been identified as Yohane Phiri aged 25.

According to a police report, a team called Nkhanga Zaona has arrested Phiri at his home at Mpindimule village.

The law enforcers have also recovered the gun and the live ammunitions.

The law enforcers are still conducting investigations to arrest other suspects over the issue.

On 15 February, criminals broke into Zomba Police Station’s custody office and stole K2c rifle number K008944 with its eleven live ammunitions.

They also stole two cellphones belonging to police officers on duty.

Following the theft, three officers who were on duty were arrested and charged with negligence by public officer in preserving property which is contrary to section 283(2) of the penal code.

The suspected criminal Phiri hails from Utali Village, Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka.

In a related issue, police in the Eastern Region have recovered another rifle which was stolen at Kapino Estate in the district.

The recovery has led to the arrest of Luka Nicholas, 28, of Nkawa Village, TA Mlumbe, Zomba.