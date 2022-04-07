Four nabbed for stealing money at Namwera Chipiku Stores

Police at Namwera in Mangochi have arrested Jazaka Salimu, 53, Shabani Nice, 22, and two teenagers aged 15 and 16 who are suspected to have been stealing cash and commodities at Namwera Chipiku Stores.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi said the shop manager Memory Kenani told police that for the past six months the shop had been experiencing shortages in terms of cash and other stuff.

Daudi added that two weeks ago police were tipped by members of the community that a team of teenagers were behind the theft. They used to sneak into the shop close to lunch time and hide until staff members break for lunch.

“In the process, they would steal cash and some stuff and then go out when the shop was reopened after lunch time while the staff members would be busy attending to customers,” she said.

She went on to say that Namwera Police invited the manager and informed her of the development. Kenani was also advised to check thoroughly inside the shop especially the storeroom, cash made and airtime scratch cards before allowing customers in.

On April 4, 2022 after lunch the staff members did as advised and the 16-year- old boy (one of the suspects) was found inside the storeroom hiding on mattresses.

Police were informed and they rushed to scene and recovered K772,000 from the boy. The boy revealed that he was operating with his three accomplices. The same day two were arrested while one is at large.

Those arrested include Salimu, a shop owner at Namwera Market who is alleged to be the master-minder of the deal and the one who was sending the boys to steal.

Meanwhile investigations are still underway to arrest the remaining suspect.

All suspects hail from Traditional Authority Jalasi in Mangochi.