Chakwera launches Tourism Master Plan

President Lazarus Chakwera says the newly launched Tourism Master Plan will direct Malawi on how to tap the enormous economic potentials from the tourism industry.

Chakwera made the remarks today in Lilongwe when he officially launched the country’s first ever Tourism Master Plan which stretches from 2022 to 2042. The plan aims at creating a ‘clear road’ to lead the tourism sector.

President Chakwera stated that Malawi has huge untapped potential from the tourism sector, saying that is why his government prioritized coming up with a master plan.

“Malawi has various tourism attractions which, as a country, we have not fully tapped because we did not have a clear road map that could give us direction.

“This is why my government puts so much efforts to ensure that we must have a plan which will direct us on how to tap the enormous economic potentials from the tourism industry,” said Chakwera.

The President further explained that the launch of the country’s Tourism Master Plan (2022-2042) is in line with Malawi’s blueprint (Malawi 2063) which looks at finding diversified ways of inclusively developing the country in a sustainable manner.

The President then urged potential foreign and local investors to partner government in funding various tourism projects so that the goals of the master plan are met.

Principal Tourism Officer in the ministry, Tamanda Kaleke, said the Tourism Master Plan has 10 priority projects in the first ten years which are projected to rake into the national economy about 228 million Euros.

“There are ten priority projects that have been put in the first 10 years which have been spread across the nation.

“We anticipate increasing revenue generation as well as a general improvement in the country’s tourism infrastructure development,” said Kaleke.

The initial first 10 years of the master plan will have priority projects in the ten districts of Karonga, Likoma, Nkhata Bay Rumphi, Lilongwe, Nkhota Kota, Mangochi, Salima and Mulanje.

By Wisdom Ngwira – Malawi News Agency