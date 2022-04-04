Professor Macpherson Mallewa appointed as KUHeS Vice Chancellor

Professor Macpherson Mallewa has become the first Vice Chancellor of the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS).

According to a statement from the university, President Lazarus Chakwera ha appointed Mallewa as KUHes Vice Chancellor with effect from 1st April 2022.

Mallewa had been working as the acting Vice Chancellor since September 2021.

A profile obtained from https://blogs.lshtm.ac.uk/amnet/mosepele-profile/ indicate that Mallewa obtained his primary medical degree (MBBS)at the University of Malawi’s College of Medicine, and then underwent general Paediatrics and Paediatric Neurology training (MRCPCH) at the Royal Liverpool Children’s Hospital, Alder Hey, Liverpool, UK.

He obtained a PhD and DTM&H at the University of Liverpool. He was also a recipient of a Wellcome Trust Training Fellowship in Clinical Tropical Medicine and was the core Paediatrician at Malawi-Liverpool Wellcome Trust Research Programme (MLW).

KUHeS is a public owned university established in 2019 under the act of parliament. The university was formed by merging Kamuzu College of Nursing (est. 1979) and College of Medicine (est. 1991), which were previously under the University of Malawi.