MP Nomale arrested after vehicle hits and kills 3-year-old girl

Member of Parliament for Chiradzulu East Constituency Joseph Nomale has been arrested in Mangochi after the vehicle he was driving hit and killed a 3-year-old girl identified as Nisha Master.

Police allege that the Member of Parliament, who was driving from the direction of Mangochi heading towards Monkey-Bay, was speeding.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi said Master met her fate as she was crossing the road at Lwangwa Primary School.

Daudi added that Nomale was driving a Mercedes Benz registration BW7914.

“Upon arrival at Lwangwa Primary School due to overspeeding, Nomale lost control of the motor vehicle and hit the minor who was crossing from right to left side of the road,” said Daudi

Following the impact, Nisha sustained severe head injuries and multiple fractures and was rushed to Mangochi District Hospital where she he has been pronounced upon arrival.

In the meantime, Nomale aged 54 is in Police custody waiting for court proceedings.

Police in the district are appealing to all road users to always follow road safety measures to avoid such accidents.

Additionally, police are advising parents and guardians not to allow their tender aged children crossing the roads without being accompanied or supervised.