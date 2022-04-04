14 goals scored in TNM Super League last weekend

By Gracious Zinazi

A total of 14 goals were scored over the weekend in the TNM Super League and Blue Eagles FC are on position one on the log table with 9 points.

Newly promoted Dedza Dynamos who beat Kamuzu Barracks over the weekend are second with 7 points. Zomba based soldiers Red Lions are third.

On Sunday, Silver Strikers FC were held 1 – 1 at home by Civil Sporting Club (CIVO). Chawanangwa Kaonga gave Silver Strikers the lead with his 7th minute goal but Patrick Phiri’s equalised in the 23rd minute.

At Mpira Stadium in Blantyre, Wanderers and Tigers played out a goalless draw while Sable Farming drew 1-1 with Ekwendeni Hammers at Mulanje Park.

TNM Super League continues next weekend with Blue Eagles vs Nyasa Big Bullets, Moyale Barracks vs Mighty Wanderers, Karonga United vs Silver Strikers, Rumphi United vs Waka Waka Tigers on April 9, 2022.

Later on April 10, 2022 Civil Service vs Mafco, TN Stars vs Kamuzu Barracks, Ekwendeni vs Wakawaka Tigers and on Wednesday April 13, 2022 Dedza up against Nyasa Big Bullets.