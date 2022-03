Police in Lilongwe have arrested former Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale for insulting a traffic police officer and violating traffic regulations.

Kaphale was arrested yesterday and he spent the night in police custody.

Lilongwe Police Station Public Relations Officer Hastings Chigalu said Kaphale is being kept at area 3 police.

Kaphale served as Attorney General from 2018 to 2020 in the Peter Mutharika administration.