Achina Gattah Ase ropes Gemini Major on new single “Jump”

By Roy Kafoteka

Multi-award winning producer/artist Gemini Major jumps on new collaboration with rising Hip-Hop artist Achina Gattah Ase.

In his recent touchdown trip to Malawi, for his performance at The Polytechnic #MUBASSocialWeekend, producer/artist Gemini Major took some time off from his busy schedule back in South Africa to reflect and connect back with his original Malawian roots, mingling with close family and friends, making events and pulling together new projects with some of Malawi’s artists including Hayze Engola and Achina Gattah Ase.

During this time Gemini has also been posting, sharing pictures on social media, showing off himself enjoying his stay while in the homeland, taking pictures around Ndirande and Blantyre.

Real name, Mike Mikhaya, Achina Gattah Ase is one very notable fast rising Hip-Hop act in the urban music industry.

Last year saw the rapper’s great crowning moment when he got to fill up Robin’s Park in Blantyre, while it was also supported by other urban acts.

The show then was described as the city’s most celebrated urban music performance of the year….moments coming after Eli Njuchi filled up the same venue with his musical performance for “The Book of Eli” in 2020.

The rapper has since been trending on and off social media, with his love for the streets and recorded songs with the ability to use vernacular language.

Some of his songs include; “Mtima” (ft. Gwamba & Piksy), “Nzanga” and “Ghetto Yut”. In his career he has also had the chance of working with Classick among other top Malawian artists.

Gemini Major, still in his league, continues to show-out and perform in ways unimaginable…. Unearthing his musical talents, taking his skills and putting them to work in greater heights.

For the collaboration with Achina Gattah Ase to come about in such a short period was quite outstanding and fulfilling to see. Having different counter-parts from different music eras come together on a joint project, and as well see the work-relationship between other upcoming artists in the game.

Starting off the year on a musical high note, Gemini Major and Achina Gattah Ase serve us this new exquisite taste of their new hit song “Jump”.