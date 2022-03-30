Four young men identified as suspects in K9 million tollgate fraud

By Mercy Nsaliwa

Four young men aged between 26 and 29 have been identified as the suspects in the K9 million Kalinyeke tollgate fraud.

The four work at Kalinyeke tollgate in Dedza which is under Roads Fund Administration but they have since been suspended.

Two of the suspects are 26-year-old Gedson Dziwani of Kuyenda village, T/A Makwangwala in Ntcheu and Benson Kamphani also aged 26, of Thawe village, T/A Mwadzama in Nkhotakota.

The other two are Vincent Chiteyeye aged 27 of Chiphaso village, T/A Kaomba in Kasungu and 29-year-old David Chihana of Livingstonia village, T/A Chikulamayembe in Rumphi district.

They are alleged to have stolen about MK9 million between the months of February and March, 2022.

Yesterday, The Senior Resident Magistrate (SRM) Court in Lilongwe commenced hearing of their case.

The State prosecutor, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cecelia Zangazanga applied for ten day remand period to complete investigations on the case while the Counsel for the suspects, Innocent Kubwalo, applied for bail.

Central West Region Police Publicist Inspector Alfred Chimthere said Msekandiana is set make a bail ruling this afternoon of Wednesday, March 30, 2022.