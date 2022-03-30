Tigers secure K30 million sponsorship

The gods have finally smiled on Mighty Tigers Football Club as the Super League side has secured a MK30 million sponsorship package from Mother’s Food Limited and will now be called ‘Waka Waka Tigers Football Club’.

This is the first time in years for the club to secure a sponsorship after parting ways with Azam some years ago.

The new sponsorship was disclosed during the unveiling ceremony on Wednesday at Robins Park Hall in Blantyre.

Speaking after announcing the good news, the company’s Director Riaz Sattar said his company decided to offer the package to one of Malawi’s oldest clubs as one way of helping to develop football and reach out to the community.

On his part, Tigers’ Technical Director Robin Alufanduka thanked the company for rescuing the club which was struggling financially.

“This sponsorship is timely and we are very grateful to Mother’s Food Limited for rescuing us because things were tough. We were struggling to run the club and this package will ease our problems,” he said.

According to the agreement, the company will be responsible for the players’ wages and bonuses besides kit purchase.

Tigers once had a sound sponsorship in Admarc before the government entity decided to end the relationship.

From there, the team struggled before securing another package from Azam but the relationship was also terminated by the Tanzanian company.

This will be a relief for once the mighty club which was a force to reckon with before crumbling into the financial woes.