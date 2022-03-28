Police arrest businessperson Mohammed Chunara

Malawi Police have arrested businessperson Ahmed Mohammed Chunara over the cementgate scandal.

Malawi Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed the arrest.

Chunara has been arrested over the K5 billion cementgate case and has since been granted bail by the Lilongwe Magistrates Court on a K10 million bail bond.

The cement-gate is currently in court and suspects are expected to take plea tomorrow. Other suspects in the case include former State House chief of staff Peter Mukhito, former Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) deputy Commissioner General Roza Mbilizi, Mutharika’s former bodyguard Norman Chisale and businessperson Mahmed Shafee Chunara. They were arrested in 2020.

It is alleged that they were using the then President Peter Mutharika’s Taxpayer Identification Number (TPIN) to import over 800,000 bags of cement duty free between 2018 and 2019. The suspects allegedly lied that Mutharika was importing the cement.