Northern Region League sponsorship increased to K10 million

Northern Region Football Association Chairperson Lameck Zetu Khonje has announced the rebranding of the Northern Region Football League which will now be called “Simama Innobuild Northern Region League and its sponsorship has been increased to K10 million.

Khonje revealed this during the unveiling ceremony where by Innobuild partner and Bishop Abraham Simama announced that they will be providing K5 million each to the league.

This means the regional league is now at K10 million from K5 million.

Speaking after the unveiling, Khonje said this time around the committee will review the package teams get after the season.

“We are happy that this is a long partnership, and there is clause nine of the agreement documents which says we as the region we should sell the Innobuild brand and we are much committed to do that, so because of this partnership the regional league will be called Simama Innobuild league,” said Khonje.

He added that the committee will sit down and review the package the winning teams get after the season.

In his remarks, Regional Manager Gift Nyasulu said the sponsorship is an open ended.

“The sponsorship is an open ended this will be based on performance of the committee during the season period, and today we are much excited with this partnership and this is not the first time sponsoring football in the north that means we have that hope in current committee,” said Nyasulu.

General Secretary of the Northern Region Football Association Masiya Nyasulu were among witnessing the unveiling that took place on Sunday in Mzuzu Innobuild offices.

16 teams will compete in the league and one team will be promoted into Elite league of Tnm Super League.