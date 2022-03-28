 I have received insightful feedback from farmers – Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera says his crop inspection tour in Thyolo District today has allowed him to meet local farmers right in their fields and get insightful feedback.

Chakwera conducted Crop Inspection Tour at M’mambo Village in Traditional Authority Mchilamwera and at Tholora Village in Traditional Authority Ngolingoliwa.

Writing on his Facebook page, the Malawi leader said it is important to inculcate within the farming communities a culture of hard work and adherence to best farming practices in light of climate change.

“Going by today’s experience, I am glad that the local farmers had an opportunity to express their needs and aspirations to their President freely.

“That is the kind of openness and relationship we seek to entrench with beneficiaries of the Affordable Input Program (AIP), so that we refine the program in line with workable outcomes,” he said.

The Malawi leader described AIP – which received K140 Billion in the 2020-21 financial year and K109 billion in the 2022-23 budget – as a vehicle for achieving food security for everyone. Chakwera added that his administration will do all it takes to invest in the program adequately.

“Furthermore, my administration will continue supporting farming households and all sector players along the value chain in creating a robust Agricultural industry that will create sustainable jobs and wealth for our people,” he said.

The president added that all the interventions are in line with the vision to harness the opportunities and capabilities within the Malawi Vision 2063, which has Agricultural Productivity and Commercialization as one of the pillars.