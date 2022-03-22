Funds stolen at tollgates

Roads Fund Administration (RFA) workers have allegedly been stealing money at Chingeni and Kalinyeke tollgates by issuing duplicate receipts to motorists.

RFA says six workers have been implicated in the scam and have since been arrested.

The alleged criminals were targeting motorists in the K4,000 to K5,000 category.

RFA spokesperson Masauko Ngwaluko has confirmed the fraud.

“Some Roads Fund Administration staff have been manipulating the toll payment system and about six members of staff have been caught and suspended,” Ngwaluko said.

Reports on social media indicate that K25 million has been stolen through the scam.

However, Ngwaluko has dismissed the reports but did not reveal the amount suspected to have been diverted into the pockets of the RFA workers, saying investigations are still going on.

The two tollgates were only opened over the past six months and government hopes to be collecting K5.2 billion annually from the two tollgates.