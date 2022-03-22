22 Ethiopians nabbed for illegal entry

Mponela Police Station on Monday arrested 22 Ethiopians for entering Malawi country without proper documents.

The suspects were arrested yesterday at Nambuma Trading Centre around 22:30 hours.

Public Relations Officer for Mponela Police Station sergeant Macpatson Msadala has confirmed and said that on the said date, officers from Nambuma Police Unit received a tip from well wishers that two minibuses carrying illegal immigrants were being driven from the direction of Chimwaza Trading Centre heading Nambuma Trading Centre.

“Following the tip they intercepted one minibus registration number KK 8907 red in colour carrying 22 Ethiopians who were on their way to Zambia,” he said.

Msadala added that the suspects will appear before court soon to answer charges of illegal entry.

Mponela Police Station has since advised all people to report to police about any suspicious people around its jurisdiction.