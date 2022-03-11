Three win motor vehicles in ‘Iponyereninso Kwakuya Ndi Illovo’ Promo

Three people have won one brand new Nissan NP200 Pickup each while three others have won big boy motorbike each in the final draw of ‘Iponyereninso Kwakuya Ndi Illovo’ promotion.

This was revealed during the third draw of the ‘Iponyereninso Kwakuya ndi Illovo’ promotion which was conducted on Tuesday at Mount Soche Hotel in the commercial city of Blantyre, marking the end of the promotion.

The three winners who got themselves into the promotion after buying more than two tons of Illovo sugar, have are from the Northern Region, the Central Region and the Southern region.

Speaking during the draw, Illovo Sugar Plc Malawi Managing Director, Lekani Katandula, said the promotion which got launched on 26th November, 2021, has been so successful and beneficial both to the company and the customers.

Katandula said he was impressed and pleased to see the excitement of their various winners and further added that the promotion has seen the company making more sales evidenced by more entries especially in this final draw.

He then thanked everyone who took part in the promotion including customers, consumers, various stakeholders and staffs claiming without their support, the company wouldn’t have achieved the significant milestones.

“Today marks another auspicious occasion as we come to the climax of our ‘Iponyereninso Kwakuya ndi Illovo’ promotion. I have also witnessed how much excitement this promotion has created in the market.

“We are happy with the outcome of the promotion. We have seen the outcomes that we intended but on that we can’t go into greater details because of Malawi Stock Exchange regulations but you can see that we have published a decent trading statement for the half year stage,” said Katandula.

The Managing Director further said that though the promotion has rewarded only few of their thousands customers, Illovo truly values each and every customer and he has since encouraged them to always participate whenever the company introduces any promotion.

Apart from the three motor vehicles, Illovo Malawi also gave away three big boy motorbikes, three fridges, three cookers, thirty-six bicycles and thirty-six bags of fertilizers to other lucky winners across the country.

Throughout the promotion Illovo Sugar Malawi plc has used K140 million.