T/A Pemba commends church for donating food items to flood victims in Salima

Traditional Authority Pemba in Salima district has commended Good News Ministries Church for the donation of food items to 613 families who were affected by floods.

Each of the households received a bags of maize,14 tablets of Laundry Soap, Salt and 4 packets of Soya pieces.

Speaking at the ceremony, T/A Pemba said that the items that they have been provided with are going to assist the flood victims who are facing a lot of challenges because of the damages caused by Cyclone Ana.

He then asked other well-wishers to assist them with more food items considering that many families at the camp need food to survive and because only few people came to assist them.

“As you are aware that this is not a good place for the people who had been in living their houses without any problems. Life at camp is very difficult. People are here because they don’t have anywhere to go. Let me take this opportunity to ask government through Department of Disaster and Management to assist us with Chlorine which will be used in water to avoid diseases like cholera,” he said.

One of the beneficiary, Akoajawo Anyezi, said that her heart is filled with joy because it is like God has answered her prayers.

Anyezi however asked well-wishers to assist them with money to use it for other necessities that are needed at the comp.

Prophet Patson Gondwe who is leader and founder of Good News Ministries Church asked the victims to believe in God and take the current situation as one of the temptations that children of God encounter.

Gondwe said the items which have been distributed more especially the bag of maize is from part of the maize they harvested from their farm and have been assisting people because of love God has for His people.

Salima is one of the districts which was affected by floods due to Cyclone. People lost livestock, houses and other property due to the floods.