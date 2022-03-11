Cyclone Gombe: Heavy rain expected to hit Malawi this weekend

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services says Cyclone Gombe is expected to induce heavy rains that could lead to flash floods in most parts of the Southern Region from tomorrow to Sunday, 13 March.

In a weather prediction today, the department said Tropical Cyclone Gombe is as of today Friday 11th March making its landfall in Mozambique.

The warning further indicates that Mulanje, Nsanje, Chikwawa, Phalombe, Zomba, Machinga, Mangochi and Salima districts may be affected.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Water and Sanitation, there is a possibility of flooding of most rivers in Shire and Ruo catchments which include: Shire, Likwenu, Lunzu, Lirangwe, Thangazi, Milore, Mwamphanzi. Lisanjala, Nkhate in Shire catchment; Chisombezi, Muloza, Ruo, Chisawani, Luchenza, Thuchira and Lichenya in Ruo catchment.

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has since urged people in flood prone areas to move to safer areas.

DoDMA has deployed a search and rescue team comprising personnel from the Malawi Defence Force, the Malawi Police Service and the Malawi Red Cross Society has arrived in the Lower Shire Districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje.

The Malawi Red Cross Society has also activated its Early Action by disseminating early warning messages, as an anticipatory action.

MRCS has deployed staff and Volunteers in these 8 districts who will be reaching out to Communities with early warning messages about Cyclone Gombe through radio jingles, mobile audio van publicity, community sensitization using megaphones and door to door visits.

This will be the second Cyclone in 2022 predicted to be with Floods in the 2021/2022 rainy season after Tropical Cyclone Ana which led to deaths of people and displaced thousands of families.