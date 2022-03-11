President Chakwera to travel to United States next week

President Lazarus Chakwera will next week travel to the United States of America in his capacity as Chairperson of Group of Least Developed Countries (LCDs).

This will be the Malawi leader’s third foreign trip since the start of February this year, following trips to Belgium and Ethiopia last month.

A statement released this evening by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Chakwera will be in the United States from 15th to 19th March.

He will participate in the first part of the 5th UN Conference on LCDs at UN Headquarters in New York which will launch the Doha Programme of Action for LDCs.

In mid-February, Chakwera also travelled to Belgium where he attended the 6th European Union–African Union Summit. From February 5 to 6, the Malawi leader attended the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Ironically, Chakwera in December last year announced an economic recovery plan starting this year up to 2023 and he said he was “scaling down” his travel plans for the recovery period.