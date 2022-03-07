Jolobala supports appeal against Dzimadzi’s acquittal

Shadow Minister of Gender Esther Jolobala says she supports the Director of Public Prosecutions’ decision to appeal against a ruling by Ntcheu Senior Resident Magistrate Joshua Nkhondo who freed Vincent Dzimadzi, a man seen in a video clip assaulting a child.

Dzimadzi was arrested in October last year on allegations that he assaulted a 14-year-old boy in Gochi Village. He was charged with act intended to cause grievous harm.

In his ruling, Nkhono argued that the state failed to prove the case against Dzimadzi of an act to cause grievous harm, saying the victim merely sustained a bruise.

In an interview with Malawi24, Jolobala who is Member of Parliament for Machinga East said it very important to appeal so that justice should prevail considering that the case is very clear since a video clip that went viral on social media indicated that the boy was assaulted.

She noted that there is also need to empower child protection social workers to ensure that such cases are being followed and that the offenders are punished whenever they commit such crimes.

“People should know that a child is supposed to be protected and when he or she commits a crime should be sent to rehabilitation centers, not taking law into your hands, no it should not be like that.

“We will lobby for funds to be allocated to the Ministry of Gender for child protection and justice to avoid these kind of cases,” she explained.

She also said that the current government should follow the issue with keen interest by ensuring that the offender is punished for his alleged crime.

On her part, Advocacy, Media and Public Relations Officer for Eye of the Child Memory Chisenga described the ruling as shocking saying in Malawi it is very difficult to find justice in cases of child abuse.