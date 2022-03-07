Bullets to play Wanderers in league opener

Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers, two of the three clubs that fought for the championship until the final week of the previous season, will meet in the opening match of the 2022 TNM Super League at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday, 19th March.

This will be the first time for the two bitter rivals to face each other in the opening match.

On Sunday, Super League of Malawi announced the first round fixtures of the top flight league.

Last season’s runners up Silver Strikers will travel to Balaka Stadium to play Red Lions whilst Civil Service United will open their campaign with a home match against newly promoted Sable Farming.

The first week will see Mafco FC hosting Blue Eagles, Tigers playing Moyale Barracks and Rumphi United welcoming Dedza Dynamos.

The other two matches will see Karonga United playing Kamuzu Barracks whilst Ekwendeni Hammers will host TN Stars.

Lilongwe derby between Civil Service United and Silver Strikers will be played on 3rd April.

Only seven venues were approved by Football Association of Malawi to host top flight matches but Sulom will be hoping to have all the venues available before next week.