Ministry of Health gets recommendations on Covid-19 booster shots

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandondo Chiponda says the Malawi Immunization Technical Advisory Group (MAITAG) has now submitted its recommendations to the Ministry of Health to encourage people to get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A booster dose is an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after a person has taken the primary series.

Chiponda said yesterday that the recommendation is that a booster dose for eligible individuals is given at least 3 months after the primary series of the vaccinations.

The risk groups that include health workers, people with comorbidities and the elderly (above 60 years old) should be prioritized for the booster dose.

The minister was speaking at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe, when she received a consignment of 277,000 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The AstraZeneca Vaccine doses have been received under the COVAX facility from the Japanese Government.

The vaccines will be available in all the vaccination sites from Monday and all those that are due for the second dose of AstraZeneca are encouraged to visit the nearest vaccination site for their second jab.

In its vaccination sites, Malawi has three types of vaccines namely Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer and AstraZeneca Vaccine.