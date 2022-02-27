Prison officer dupes Malawi police officer out of K326,000

A Malawi Prison officer has been arrested after he connived with a prisoner to steal K326,000 from a Malawi Police Service officer.

A Police report from Limbe Police Station indicate that the money was stolen on 12 February this year.

According to the report, the police officer saw an advertisement on Facebook that someone was selling a car Toyota Belta at K1.9 million hence he got attracted and started communicating through the numbers posted on the advert.

Eventually, the officer sent the money to the numbers.

After realizing that the money had been sent to a fraudster, the officer reported the matter to police.

Inquiries using a search warrant from the service provider TNM revealed that the fraudster was frequently communicating with a Prison Officer working at Chichiri Prison.

The prison officer after interrogation admitted to have withdrawn money for the fraudster who happens to be an in-mate at Chichiri Prison.

Meanwhile, the Prison Officer has been arrested pending investigations.

For years, Prisoners have been managing to obtain sim cards which they use to steal money from people.