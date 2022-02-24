‘Chicken thief’ rescued from angry mob in Mulanje

Police in Mulanje on Tuesday rescued a man from an angry mob baying for his blood after he was found with nine chickens suspected to have been stolen.

The suspected thief has been identified as 30-year-old Mtchayi Katchena.

On Tuesday, at around 8am, a well-wisher informed Police that an angry mob was beating the said suspect after he was found with nine chickens suspected to have been stolen.

A team of police officers immediately rushed to the scene and rescued Katchena.

He later led the officers to Mimosa where his sister denied the ownership of the stolen chickens. The sister further revealed that the suspect had just been released from Milanje Prison in Mozambique where he had finished serving a sentence.

Further investigations revealed that the chickens belonged to another man whose kraal was broken into on the night of February 21 whereby 12 chickens got stolen.

Katchena has since been charged with of breaking into a building and committing a felony (BIBCF) therein.

He hails from Mphonde Village, in the area of Senior Chief Mabuka in Mulanje District.

Police have since condemned the tendency by some individuals of taking the law into own hands. Furthermore, such lawless individuals will be arrested and face justice in court of law.