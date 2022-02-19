Court fines man for possessing Chamba

Nkhatabay Principal Resident Magistrate Court has ordered Anderson Chikungu, 43, to pay K200,000 fine for being found in possession of Indian hemp locally known as chamba.

The court heard through state prosecutor Senior Superintendent Moja Phiri that Chikungu was arrested on January 30, 2022 with his two friends after they were found with 16 bags of cannabis sativa carried in a lorry belonging to Pallet Kings company.

The lorry was being driven by Chikungu and was meant to carry plunks from Vizara rubber plantation.

In court on February 17, 2022, the driver confessed that all the bags of marijuana were his, and that his friends; Mwayi Nahawa and Samson Mwase were just helping him loading the planks into the vehicle.

The court found Chikungu with a case to answer and eventually convicted him and acquitted his two friends on the grounds that they were not connected to the offence.

In submission, prosecutor Moja Phiri, prayed for deterrent sentence to the convict and the would be offenders.

In mitigation, Chikungu said he looks after his family hence prayed for leniency.

Principal Resident Magistrate Peter Kandulu ordered the convict to pay K200, 000 fine.

Anderson Chikungu is from Chikungu Village in Traditional Authority Chapananga in Chikhwawa.