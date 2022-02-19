I am standing for presidency: Joshua Chisa Mbele reveals plans to defeat Chakwera

Social commentator and clean energy business mogul Joshua Chisa Mbele says he is repositioning to kick out Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera and the Tonse Alliance regime out of power in 2025.

Chisa Mbele made the remarks on his Facebook page where he also revealed his presidential ambitions.

He Mbele said he will be part of the team that will fight to kick out the Tonse Alliance from power in 2025.

“I want to be part of the team to choose the best candidate for 2025,” Mbele said.

He added that he will contest for the presidency in 2030. Chisa Mbele said he has no problem with President Chakwera but he believes the president is afraid to make tough decisions.

“Chakwera is a good family person. Charismatic. Charming. Warm. Humane. BUT Chakwera can’t make difficult decisions. His loyalty is somewhere in heaven,” said Mbele.

He the promised that if elected as president, he will return all stolen public money including unpaid taxes to the Treasury within 6 months. He added that he will stop criminals in their tracks, jail former presidents and delete some political parties.

“I will put our money where our mouth is,” said Mbele. “Malawi government will be the best company to ever work for.”

