RBM appoints new Silver Strikers Board of Directors

Silver Strikers owners have appointed new members of the Board of Directors to replace the previous members whose mandate came to an end on Tuesday.

Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the appointment of the new Directors is effective from 16th February, 2022.

“The Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi has appointed new members of the board of directors for Silver Strikers Company Limited effective today, 16th February 2022. This follows an expiry of the previous board’s term of office.

“The new board of directors is constituted as follows:Dr George Kaudza Masina (Chairman), Dr. Chrispine Sibande, Mr. Edwin Mpeni, Mr. Willard Chakanika, Mr. George Chiusiwa, Mr. Daud Mtanthiko, Dr. Lameck chinula, Ms. Mirrium Zulu and Mr Chiyambi Mataya,” reads the statement.

Under the former Board of Directors, the Central Bankers won the inaugural FDH Bank Knockout Cup and were runners up in the TNM Super League and Airtel Top 8 Cup in the 2020/21 season.

The previous Board pulled the team out of CAF Confederations Cup, saying David Kabwe, who is the head coach, did not meet CAF’s coaching requirements for such a continental competition.